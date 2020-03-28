Kern County is fortunate to have several female leaders from various sectors who are role models for young women aspiring to achieve greatness like them.
The Californian asked several of these women two questions — what is one trait every strong leader needs, and what inspirational advice do you have for young women who aspire to a leadership position — in honor of Women's History Month.
AMY TRAVIS | Executive director of CASA of Kern County
Every strong leader should have resilience. Resilient leaders pick themselves up as often as they fall. Resilient leaders keep giving and growing. We have the opportunity to build resilience in every season including the heart-wrenching times we think we will never get through. When we come out of those seasons better, stronger, and more compassionate, we become stronger leaders.
To the young woman who does not know if she has what it takes to become a leader and/or is struggling with believing in herself because of circumstances in her life, remember this: Leadership is not something you are born with, it is built on what you make of every opportunity. Look for those opportunities in unlikely places. When someone asks you to serve at a local nonprofit, when your employer hands you a new task, or when an unplanned event shows up on your doorstep, they are all opportunities to become a great leader. Each moment in your life is being weaved together like a beautiful tapestry to make you the person you were meant to be.
MARI PÉREZ-DOWLING | President and CEO of United Way of Kern County
I’m a firm believer that every strong leader needs to have a heart of gold and an extreme amount of passion in assisting others. She needs to be the one lifting up her team and working tirelessly for the betterment of her community; the one rolling up her sleeves and willing to go as many extra miles as possible for every individual, for every family and every child in her community. This mindset will help every leader understand that it’s never about their own needs and desires, but about building stronger healthier communities where families can inspire for better and happier lives.
Young women need to be prepared as early as possible with a strong education and the skills they need for different aspects of life. They also need to have a strong support system at home and at work; good mental and physical health in order to find inner peace — this will help them inspire others who may want to follow their footsteps or who may have never had a mentor/guide in their life. It takes more than professional development to be a strong leader: it’s devotion, dedication, discipline, love, care and a genuine passion for the work they will be able to do for others.
LYNNETTE ZELEZNY | President of Cal State Bakersfield
Care from the heart. The most inspirational leaders are the ones who listen to us, encourage us, respect us and care about us. Leadership can be isolating, and good leaders are conscious of the invisible barriers that often put distance between themselves and their team. As a president and a social psychologist, it is important to pay attention to the professional environment you build as a community where your team can thrive. With intentionality, build a culture of trust, security and equity that allows your team to flourish professionally and personally because they know they are valued, that their contributions matter and that they, too, have a stake in the success of the organization.
Be fearless. It sounds simple, but challenging ourselves to push beyond our comfort zone or self perceived limitations is terrifying. But there is a trick: Train yourself to say yes especially when your heart says GO! Embrace the unknown as a learning opportunity. Fearlessness, like leadership, is learned, and can become a habit and a reflex. There is joy in conquering our fears, in proving to ourselves that we can do more, contribute more, be more than we ever thought possible. In short, live your dream!
As an introvert, I have worked to overcome my shy nature. Had I stayed in my comfort zone, my world would have been smaller and I would not have had the opportunity to impact the lives of our students, which has been the joy and privilege of my career.
CHRISTINA SISTRUNK | President and CEO of Aera Energy
Every strong leader needs relentless objectivity. As a leader, you must determine the right course, align people and move forward together. You must constantly check to see that your efforts are having the desired impact, that you’re narrowing the gap between where you’re going and where you are today. If not, it’s your responsibility to figure out how to make it work. The only thing you control is how you show up so if it isn’t working, you’ve got to change your approach.
Determine your own vision of success. Think about the mark you want to leave on the world. Don’t let anyone put you in a box. Always move toward your vision and not away from your fear. And learn to embrace all feedback. All feedback is a gift. If it seems critical, say thank you and then choose what you’re going to do with it. Keep in mind that sometimes your greatest cheerleader may actually be stunting your growth. Either way, if the feedback doesn’t serve you, let it go. Understand that working hard isn’t enough. Seek mentors and get visibility in the organization. Reach out to a network and other leaders to see blind spots and realize your potential.
ARLEANA WALLER | ShePower Global ambassador
It’s challenging to just focus on one trait a great leader must possess to be effective, because great leaders must possess traits like honesty and integrity, confidence, the ability to inspire others beyond their comfort zones, have a strong commitment and passion to impact, be effective with their communication, be comfortable and able to make key decisions, be willing to be accountable, know when and how to delegate, empower and build other leaders, she must be innovative, be empathetic and resilient, have emotional intelligence with insight to be a visionary that transforms communities, but the one trait she must possess is humility, because great leaders are first servants. You must serve to lead.
Be proud of your accomplishments, but to lead in greatness you should be selfless and think of others, share the stage. Great leaders put emphasis on problem solving and team dynamics instead of focusing on self-promotion, because that will always come to great leaders; they don’t need to seek it. Stay humble.
Know your worth. Period! Be unapologetic about your ShePower, own it boldly. Trust your woman instincts, cash in and pay it forward, embrace the challenges, master negotiation, be comfortable in the winning circle.
MELISSA HURTADO | State senator, 14th Senate District
True leadership is a lifelong journey, and I, like many others, are always looking for ways to improve. From knocking on doors to having one-on-one discussions with community members, I’ve had the opportunity to grow and learn from constituents. Through active listening, leaders are able to understand the needs of their communities, which ultimately helps develop a vision that is diverse and inclusive.
As a state senator, being passionate about the community while being part of the solution has been pivotal to my success. This enables me to tune out the noise, focus on what is most important, and work hard on serving my district and constituents.
CYNTHIA ZIMMER | Kern County district attorney
As district attorney, I’ve learned that effective leadership requires a history demonstrating a strong work ethic and the ability to lead by example that, when combined, can engender the trust of a community. The level of credibility and professional reputation required of leadership can only be achieved after many years of hard work and dedication. It took me well over 30 years working at the District Attorney’s Office before ultimately becoming the leader of it. Once obtained, leadership roles must continually be reaffirmed by demonstrating a willingness to lead by example and a proven ability to perform any task or function that is expected of others.
Work hard. Be kind. Those who aspire to leadership positions are naturally competitive in the workplace. Competition is good, it drives us all to be our best, but a healthy competitive spirit must not be used to justify putting down our colleagues or detracting from the mission of an organization. The road to a leadership position is a marathon during which friends are much more beneficial to have than enemies. During a journey requiring so much sustained effort, I’d advise young women to follow their dreams and to persevere in times of difficulty, but above all, to work hard and be kind.
SHANNON GROVE | State senator, 16th Senate District
Strong leaders may embody characteristics such as inclusiveness, fairness and effective communication. My mother taught me to have compassion. Leaders can truly effect change by being thoughtful and aware of others' experiences.
When I was in the Assembly, I saw the power of this trait when I fought for the rights and well-being of the developmentally disabled in the state. I sat on a budget committee and heard of the egregious acts being committed in state-run institutions. I called for their closure through rallies, letters, marches, in committee hearings, and the press.
It wasn't until I met with Gov. Brown's wife and showed her videos of what was happening that we were able to implement change. Compassion led this movement and helped change the lives of California's vulnerable population for the better. Leadership can be many things, but one trait a strong leader should carry with them is compassion.
Don't just follow your dreams, fight for them. Because you live in the Great United States of America, you have every opportunity to succeed. Your life and your legacy are what you make of it. As you pursue your dreams, always lead with the utmost respect for yourself and others. Many things in your life will change; but there are some principles in life that should NEVER change:
● Be gracious.
● Give credit when credit is due.
● Listen more than you speak.
● Empower those around you.
● Have balance in your life, work, and friendships.
SONYA CHRISTIAN | President of Bakersfield College
When you have compassion, you:
● See the other clearly
● Understand the other deeply
● Support the other unconditionally
Compassion is what enables leaders to not lose sight of individuals. A leader with compassion can create a grand vision, nourish innovation, and empower others to execute swiftly and with precision. Without compassion a vision can become indifferent bureaucracy. Compassion is what enables leaders to know and systematically tap into the strengths of others, they can distribute their leadership, maximizing effectiveness and impact. Without compassion teams degrade into command and control, and efficiency degrades into blind execution. Compassion fosters team leadership, a spirit of innovation, and discipline balanced by agility and flexibility.
My dear young women, leadership emerges from who you are. There is only one you, a precious you. So pick your leaders to inspire you, but be yourself in a real way while you develop an array of qualities, as in this rapid gesture sketch:
● voracious curiosity, driven by a desire to change the world like that of Marie Curie
● love for the vulnerable and care for them like a Mother Teresa
● unwavering commitment to our democracy of a Shirley Chisholm
● intensity and intelligence of Marissa Mayer, wanting a world that was more accessible and efficient
● beautiful creativity and boldness of a Linda Ronstadt
● pragmatic attention of a Condoleezza Rice’s fondness for policy and civic responsibility in a healthy society.
ROBIN PAGGI | Training coordinator at Worklogic HR Legal Solutions
German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche is credited with saying, "I'm not upset that you lied to me, I'm upset that from now on I can't believe you." That’s why I think integrity (the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles) is one trait that every leader needs to have. You can’t lead people if they don’t trust you, and lying, fabricating, and exaggerating lead to mistrust.
Therefore, the advice that I have for all young people who aspire to become leaders is to be honest with yourself and with others. Aristotle supposedly said, "Good habits formed at youth make all the difference." Creating the habit of being honest while you’re young will most likely result in having integrity as an adult.
However, being honest doesn’t mean being completely transparent and revealing everything you do to the world on social media. Fortunately for me, the stupid things I did in my youth aren’t recorded and visible for all the world to see. Unfortunately for you, unflattering things that you post now about yourself and others could prevent you from obtaining the leadership position you want in the future.
Finally, be kind with your words. Brutal honesty is hurtful and unnecessary.
JACQUIE SULLIVAN | Bakersfield city councilwoman, Ward 6
To me, the most important trait of all is the uncompromising commitment to serve the best interests of the ones you lead rather than one’s own interests.
A leadership role brings with it many subtle temptations to promote oneself. It offers many opportunities to use one’s position to advance the special interests of key friends, supporters and family members. Today we desperately need leaders of noble virtue whose highest purpose is to serve, not to be served.
My many years on the Bakersfield City Council have convinced me the best thing any leader can do in any position, high or low, is honestly and humbly to seek God’s wisdom on whatever one is called to deal with, then bravely follow that direction as best you can.
Abraham Lincoln did that constantly during the Civil War and said the guidance he received from Above was always better than the advice he got here below. Every young woman would be wise to do the same.
LETICIA PEREZ | Kern County supervisor, 5th District
It is leading during adversity, natural to leadership, that one finds that it is honor, above all else, that a person must have when representing the hopes of a community. Be honorable, above all else. It is the prerequisite to great leadership.
To women nurturing within themselves the character demanded of them for leadership, I say, never spit on your honor to dignify mediocrity in your preparation for great responsibility. Nurture the gifts within you.
(1) comment
CASA represents perhaps the single most important and under-appreciated Community organization in the County and State. And it is Volunteer driven; it's members are HEROES.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.