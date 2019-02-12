Area women's groups will meet at City Hall today to protest a lack of representation on the Measure N Citizens’ Oversight Committee and ask for a remedy.
Groups include Women’s March Kern County, American Association of University Women, Latina Leaders, ShePower and the League of Women Voters.
The meeting will be along City Hall's walkway, 1501 Truxtun Ave., beginning at 12:15 p.m.
Organizers say women make up half the constituents in the city but are not reflected as such on the new oversight committee — eight of nine of the newly appointed members are men.
