The Women's & Girls' Fund has announced up to $50,000 in grants allocated in its 13th cycle of competitive grant making to Kern County nonprofit organizations, according to a press release.
“Since its inception, the Women’s and Girls’ Fund has provided over $370,000 in grants to local nonprofits that serve women and girls, primarily in the area of educational attainment,” said WGF Vision Committee Vice-Chair Cathy Bennett.
The first step to apply for the grant cycle is to submit a letter of intent through Kern Community Foundation's Online Grant Platform at kernfoundation.org/grants. The final day to submit a letter is Nov. 8 by 5 p.m., according to the news release release.
Organizations interested in applying should have a 501(c)(3) nonprofit designation or fiscal sponsor. Funding is for one year only, according to the release.
Agencies must comply with Kern Community Foundation's grant-making guidelines, which include:
- Being registered with Kern Community Foundation through the same Online Grants Platform that can be accessed via the above
- Having a Silver or higher transparency rating on GuideStar.org.
All organizations seeking funds must have a presence in Kern County and need to benefit women and/or girls within the county, according to the release.
