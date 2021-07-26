Women pronounced dead after being assaulted on Union Avenue

A woman was pronounced dead early Monday morning after Bakersfield Police officers were called to the scene about a victim of assault.
The call came in at about 1:23 a.m. and officers arrived in the 500 block of South Union Avenue to find a woman suffering from trauma, according to a news release from police. She was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel.
Her identity has not yet been released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.