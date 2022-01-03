Woman withdraws insanity plea in trial over newborn's murder

A woman found guilty of murdering her newborn withdrew a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity Monday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
A Kern County jury had found Elvira Farias guilty of murder Dec. 15. On Monday, attorneys were set to deliberate if Farias was legally insane at the time of the killing. Before these proceedings could continue, Farias withdrew her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
The jury was dismissed, and sentencing was set for Feb. 1.
Farias was found in June 2015 in a Shafter park after just giving birth. After hours of searching, officers found a deceased baby boy in some bushes, across from a Kern County Fire Department station.
An autopsy showed the baby suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and was alive for less than 48 hours, according to the Kern County District Attorney's office.