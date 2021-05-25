Woman whose vehicle left roadway, became submerged in Kern River is identified

A woman who died in a vehicle crash near Round Mountain Road east of China Grade Loop has been identified.
Jessica Natalia Ortega-Duenas, 35, was killed when her sport utility vehicle left the roadway and became submerged in the Kern River.
According to a report from the Kern County coroner’s office, the time and date of the incident remain unknown.
The vehicle was found Tuesday, May 18 when oil company personnel responded to a pumping unit that Ortega-Duenas' vehicle struck before it fell 40 to 50 feet and crashed into a dry portion of the Kern River bed. It then rolled over multiple times before becoming submerged in the water, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.