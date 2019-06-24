A woman who was standing in the middle of a traffic lane and struck by a car died Sunday.
At 1:46 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to the 4000 block of Fruitvale Avenue for reports saying a pedestrian was hit by a car in front of the Pour House Bar. Tiffany Bronte Sanders, 40, of Bakersfield was unresponsive, and someone was performing CPR on her.
According to CHP, Sanders was walking outside of the bar and then walked into the south lane of Fruitvale Avenue. An on-duty MS Security Services employee was not paying attention and did not notice Sanders in the street. The driver struck Sanders, and she sustained major injuries. She was transported to Kern Medical where she later died.
CHP determined the driver was not impaired.
