A woman who recently lost a lawsuit alleging excessive force by two Bakersfield police officers was arrested Friday on suspicion of tampering with food served to a Bakersfield police officer at a McDonald's.
McDonald’s management reported that while reviewing video, they learned an employee allegedly tampered with food served to a law enforcement officer Tuesday, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
A Bakersfield Police Department spokesman confirmed it was a BPD officer involved in the incident.
McDonald's provided the video evidence to the KCSO, the Sheriff's Office said.
Tatyana Hargrove, 21, was arrested after deputies went to the restaurant at 13003 Rosedale Highway, the Sheriff's Office said.
Hargrove was at the center of a high-profile dispute with the BPD in 2017, after two police officers mistook her for a male suspect and she was bitten by a police dog. Hargrove said at the time she had been thrown to the ground and punched in the face by the officers. The officers' accounts differed from Hargrove, providing a less confrontational version of the encounter.
The BPD eventually called the encounter a case of mistaken identity while the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP said it was racially motivated.
Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin apologized to Hargrove's family after the incident, saying the department would strive to do better.
Hargrove sued the city of Bakersfield in federal court in 2017 alleging excessive force and civil rights violations, seeking punitive and compensatory damages. In October, a jury found in favor of the city and the police officers.
(5) comments
It’s time to get rid of these black idiots in society
“Tampered with” the officer’s food.
Does this mean she maliciously left the pickles off his Big Mac?
Once again, another hard-hitting, fact-laden article from the Bakersfield Canadian...
It's the weekend. All the really good reporters are off.
This little thug is destined to a life of criminal behavior. She just can't stay out of the news.
Hanging will take care of the problem
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.