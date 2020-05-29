The woman who died after she jumped off an overpass above Highway 99 at Olive Drive has been identified as 58-year-old Dacy Mae Covington by the Kern County coroner's office.
The incident happened at 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 2,076
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 37
Recovered Residents: 1,395
Number of Negative Tests: 23,285
Number of Pending Tests*: 923
Updated: 5/29/2020 at 10:00 a.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
