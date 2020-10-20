Elizabeth Sarmiento, who fled from the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program facility in Bakersfield last week, has been located.
According to a news release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, CDCR agents apprehended Sarmiento in Bakersfield on Sunday at 1 p.m. She was taken into custody and transferred to the Central California Women’s Facility.
The 23-year-old was in the process of serving a four-year term for assault with a deadly weapon, a second-strike offense, CDCR said.