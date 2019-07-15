The coroner's division of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who was found deceased at her residence in the 300 block of Sycamore Drive on Thursday.
Lidia Cabral Robertson, 57, of Bakersfield, died of blunt injuries to the head and the manner of death was homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The time of death is unknown, the coroner's office report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.