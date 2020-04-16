Judy Ann Gragg was found dead at the 20 block of Tee Lane during a residential fire on April 13, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
The Kern County Fire Department found Gragg, 72, while fighting a mobile home fire.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 565
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 9
Deaths: 3
Recovered Residents: 203
Number of Negative Tests: 4,214
Number of Pending Tests*: 3,242
Updated: 4/16/2020 at 10:00 a.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
