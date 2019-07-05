A woman who went unresponsive in Lake Isabella on the Fourth of July was identified by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Virginia Lee Moglia, 49, of Onyx was in the lake when she went unresponsive. The woman was given CPR but was later declared dead by KCSO.
KCSO will release the cause and manner of Moglia's death at a later date.
