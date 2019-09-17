A woman who authorities say established a "sham" nonprofit for the purposes of tax evasion was sentenced to two years in the Kern County Jail on Tuesday.
Diana L. Roman, 45, was also ordered to pay $510,000 in restitution to the state Franchise Tax Board, according to records from the Kern County Superior Court website.
In December 2009, Roman and her mother, Maria Roman, organized Oliver Rescue Mission Inc. as a nonprofit with the stated purpose of rescuing and rehousing stray animals.
From 2010 to 2013, according to the documents, Diana Roman made fraudulent charitable contributions to the nonprofit totaling $692,633, and failed to report $1,524,613 of income. She supported her mother by paying her expenses and giving her a salary through payments disguised as charitable contributions to the mission, court documents say.
In addition to paying her mother's expenses, Diana Roman leased two luxury vehicles in December 2013 from Calstar Motors Inc. in Glendale, according to the documents. The first was a 2013 Mercedes-Benz purchased by lease for $96,801.02, the second a 2014 Mercedes-Benz with a purchase price of $80,877.26.
Roman in 2012 also purchased property in Ventura County for $940,000, selling it two years later for $1,275,000, the documents say.
Under tax law, public charities are prohibited from providing more than "an insubstantial accrual of private benefit" to individuals or organizations. The purpose is to make sure the charity is serving a public, not private, interest.
"The investigation determined Oliver Rescue Mission Inc. to be a sham corporation which was operating outside the stated purpose of a 501(c)(3) public charity," investigators wrote in the documents.
Kern County Animal Control said the mission pulled a total of eight dogs from the shelter during the 2010 and 2011 tax years, but an investigation turned up no evidence the dogs were rehoused, the documents say. As a result, the "charitable" contributions made to the mission by Diana Roman were disallowed.
A person who managed the tax preparation forms for Diana Roman from 2007-10 told investigators there were difficulties with having her as a client, including obtaining source documentation such as bank records, and her "anti-tax attitude."
