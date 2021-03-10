Woman wanted in alleged robbery on Brundage Lane

Police are asking for community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a recent robbery.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the incident occurred on Feb. 17 at 3:47 p.m. in the 100 block of Brundage Lane.
The BPD described the suspect as a Black woman with long blonde braided hair. She was wearing a green jacket with numerous patches on it, blue jean shorts, black tennis shoes with white soles and had a blue Mongoose BMX style bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Paiz at 326-3519 or the BPD at 327-7111.