Woman wanted in alleged robbery on Brundage Lane

Police said this alleged suspect is wanted for a robbery that occurred Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Brundage Lane.

Police are asking for community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a recent robbery.

According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the incident occurred on Feb. 17 at 3:47 p.m. in the 100 block of Brundage Lane.

The BPD described the suspect as a Black woman with long blonde braided hair. She was wearing a green jacket with numerous patches on it, blue jean shorts, black tennis shoes with white soles and had a blue Mongoose BMX style bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Paiz at 326-3519 or the BPD at 327-7111.

