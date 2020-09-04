A woman is wanted for depositing counterfeit checks at a bank in northwest Bakersfield, police said.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the woman deposited the checks at Valley Strong Credit Union, 6101 Coffee Road, on Wednesday and Friday.
BPD described her as white or Hispanic, in her early 20s with long brown hair, a light complexion and colored tattoos on her left forearm and right hand.
She was wearing a dark-colored “LA” baseball cap, dark shirt and a necklace at the time of the incidents.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Dave Jordan at 326-3872 or BPD at 327-7111.
