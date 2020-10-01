A woman suffered major injuries after being hit by a car late Wednesday night while crossing South H Street.
According to a news release from The Bakersfield Police Department, the woman was struck by a motorist who was traveling southbound on the 4500 block of South H at 10:45 p.m.
She was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. BPD said the driver remained at the scene and that drugs and/or alcohol didn’t appear to be contributing factors in the accident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.