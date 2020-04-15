A woman was critically injured in a stabbing Tuesday night in the 900 block of 19th Street.
Bakersfield Police officers found the woman just before 9:30 p.m. after the stabbing occurred, BPD said in a news release. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, the news release said.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD Detective Jared Diederich at 326-3558 or department headquarters at 327-7111.
