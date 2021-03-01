A 40-year-old woman was identified as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening at a park in southeast Bakersfield.
According to a report from the Kern County coroner’s office, Shaneva Lashay Riley was killed at about 6:42 p.m. at Wayside Park, 1200 Ming Avenue.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
According to a BPD news release, the victim was found with major injuries in the middle of the park.
An agency spokesman, Sgt. Robert Pair, said Monday that numerous subjects were present in the park during the shooting, and that officers found over 100 shell casings from various firearm calibers during the investigation.
Pair said that no arrests have been made and that no suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Randy Petrisat at 326-3654, the BPD at 327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.