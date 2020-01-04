The 19-year-old woman shot to death in a Delano park on Thursday was a Fresno State student.
The college said in a tweet on Saturday that Nayeli Carrillo was majoring in pre-social work.
"We all mourn that Nayeli's life and dreams for the future have been cut short," the Fresno State tweet said.
On Friday, the Kern County coroner's office identified Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez, 19, of Delano, as the victim of a shooting at Cesar Chavez Park in Delano that happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
A male victim had minor injuries from a gunshot wound, the Delano Police Department said on Facebook.
