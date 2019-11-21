The death of a woman following an altercation in Weldon on Sept. 28 has been ruled accidental, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Nicole Breann Welch, 35, died from methamphetamine intoxication and an enlarged heart was a contributing factor in the death, the coroner's office said in a news release Thursday.
(1) comment
A tweaker in Welden? No way!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.