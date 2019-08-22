A woman's body was recovered from the canal near Q Street and California Avenue Thursday morning.
At about 7:15 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department, as well as the Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department responded to the area.
The identity of the woman will be released by the Kern County Coroner at a later time.
This will be updated.
