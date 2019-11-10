Bakersfield Police Department have started an investigation after being notified Sunday that the body of a woman was found near a canal behind a Burger King on 3405 Union Ave.
Firefighters who also responded to the scene pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
BPD is investigating this as a suspicious death.
