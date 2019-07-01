The Kern County Sheriff's Office rescued a 41-year-old woman who went missing in her raft on the Kern River Monday.
The woman was last seen going down the river off Keysville Beach at Keysville North but was spotted by deputies in a helicopter, KCSO said.
Deputies searched by boat, helicopter and by foot. KCSO Kern Valley Deputies, Air Support, Kern Valley Search and Rescue, and the Kern County Fire Department assisted in the search for the woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.