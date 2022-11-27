Woman killed when vehicle crashes into her disabled car

A 50-year-old Bakersfield woman died early Sunday morning when the disabled vehicle she had been driving was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 58 west of Oswell Street and was hit by another vehicle.
Gilberto Gallegos Jr. was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado west on Highway 58, at about 2:15 a.m. within an unknown lane, at an unknown speed, west of Oswell Street and approaching a 1995 Ford Thunderbird, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. He allowed the Chevrolet to veer to the right, strike the back of the disabled Ford, continue in a westerly direction and overturn in the dirt shoulder, the CHP reported.