Woman killed Tuesday in vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision Tuesday morning that left one woman dead in Bakersfield.
Officers responded at 5:56 a.m. to the 1400 block of Kentucky Street for an injury collision involving a pedestrian.
The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was in the roadway, not utilizing a crosswalk, when she was struck by the vehicle. She sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.
The identity of the decedent will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.