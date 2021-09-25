Woman killed Saturday morning by Delano police

A woman was shot and killed by a Delano police officer in an incident Saturday morning that involved injuries to an 8-year-old girl.
The Delano Police Department received calls about a verbal disturbance in the 2000 block of Oxford Street, Cmdr. Dan Edwards said. Officers at the scene found a 30-year-old woman screaming and threatening an 8-year-old girl, Edwards added.
After 9:15 a.m., an officer saw the woman pulling the girl around the house violently, Edwards said. Yelling and screaming could be heard outside the house, he added. Another officer saw a knife through the window, Edwards added.
Once the situation started escalating, a second officer fired multiple rounds, Edwards said. An unidentified number of bullets hit the woman, causing her to fall to the ground.
Personnel tried to conduct CPR on the woman but she died. A knife was found near her body, Edwards said. The girl had injuries, but Edwards said he is unsure how she suffered them or their significance. The girl was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, Edwards added.
The relationship between the 30-year-old woman and the girl is unknown, Edwards said. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave. No one else was injured, Edwards said.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.