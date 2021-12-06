Woman killed in vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision that happened in the 1900 block of Union Avenue on Monday, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officers’ preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian was in the roadway, not utilizing a crosswalk, when she was struck by the vehicle. She sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The driver, who remained at the scene, was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation, according to the BPD release.
The identity of the decedent has not yet been released. At this time, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.