Woman killed in northwest Bakersfield crash identified as beloved counselor at Vista High School

A woman who died in a vehicle crash that took place late Tuesday night in northwest Bakersfield has been identified as Vista High School counselor Carrie Lopez.
"The Kern High School District community is grieving the loss of beloved Vista High School counselor, Ms. Carrie Lopez," the district said in a statement. "Her tragic death will be felt by the students, staff, friends, and family who knew and loved her."
Grief counselors will be available to help students and staff deal with the loss, according to Briscoe.
"We extend our sincere condolences to Ms. Lopez’s family and ask everyone to please respect their privacy during this extremely difficult time," the statement said.
Lopez, 43, died shortly after being in a collision near the intersection of Calloway Drive and Tumwater Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
She was taken to a local hospital with major injuries and pronounced dead shortly after. The driver of the other vehicle, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
It appeared that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the collision. Sgt. Robert Pair said the cause of the crash was still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or the Major Collision Investigations Team at (661) 326-3967.