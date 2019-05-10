The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman killed in a shooting in Stallion Springs on Wednesday.
Andree Calkins, 75, was found dead at a residence in the 28200 block of Preakness Drive by the Stallion Springs Police Department at around 8:30 a.m. A man was critically injured from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment, the department said.
The incident was turned over to Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives, who assumed the investigation, the news release said.
