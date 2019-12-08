The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call on Sunday morning of a body found on Stine and Pacheco Roads near some railroad tracks and a Goodwill.
Arriving officers discovered that it was a woman who was going into labor. Firefighters and paramedics on scene helped the woman give birth at the location. She and the baby were then transported to a local hospital where both have been confirmed to be fine by BPD.
It is currently unknown why the woman was giving birth at that location. Information on the woman and the gender of the baby have not been revealed.
