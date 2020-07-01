A McDonald's employee who who was arrested for spitting on food ordered by a Bakersfield police officer in December pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor Wednesday in Kern County Superior Court.
Tatyana Hargrove will serve 45 days in jail, must perform 100 hours of community service and undergo counseling, according to Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel.
Hargrove was originally charged with felony willful poisoning and misdemeanor assault. A judge had previously thrown out the misdemeanor charge and ordered her to stand trial on the felony. However, the felony was dismissed Wednesday in exchange for her no contest plea to misdemeanor assault on a peace officer.
Hargrove was preparing food ordered by a Bakersfield Police officer at the drive-through of a Rosedale McDonald's when she was captured on surveillance video wiping a hamburger bun on the floor and then spitting on a cheeseburger, according to a Kern County Sheriff's report filed in Kern County Superior Court.
She had a previous incident involving BPD.
Hargrove recently lost an excessive force and civil rights case against the city of Bakersfield stemming from an incident in 2017 in which Bakersfield police mistakenly thought she was a male suspect they were searching for and arrested her, deploying a police dog that caused her injuries as they took her into custody.
