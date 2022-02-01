 Skip to main content
Woman gets 25 years for newborn son's murder

Elvira Farias

Elvira Farias as pictured in a 2016 file photo.

 Felix Adamo / The Californian / File

A woman found guilty of killing her newborn son was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in prison.

A Kern County jury found Elvira Farias, 32, guilty of first-degree murder and assaulting a child younger than 8 on Dec. 16.

Farias previously had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but she withdrew that plea in January. 

 In June of 2015, police found a newborn dead behind a building in Shafter. Farias, who had previously been pregnant, was located nearby with bloody clothing and no longer with a child, according to The Californian’s previous reporting.

The baby boy died of several cracked ribs, a cracked skull and strangulation, according to previous reports in The Californian.

