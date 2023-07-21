Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A woman who crashed into and killed a recent retiree who was driving through Kern County to her new house in Las Vegas was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison.

Ayana Council, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, a DUI and driving the wrong way on the road in the death of Michele Rodrigue, 52.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 