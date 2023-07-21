A woman who crashed into and killed a recent retiree who was driving through Kern County to her new house in Las Vegas was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison.
Ayana Council, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, a DUI and driving the wrong way on the road in the death of Michele Rodrigue, 52.
Rodrigue was in a separate car in front of her husband in June of last year when Council, driving in opposite lanes, jetted forward and struck Rodrigue’s car. Rodrigue’s vehicle flipped on Highway 58, and sent her life's belongings splattering across the lanes.
Deputy District Attorney Tara Deal argued Council had a 0.221% blood alcohol content two hours after the collision.
The hearing was extremely emotional, with at least half a dozen family members for both Michele and Council speaking.
This article will be updated.
