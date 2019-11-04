A woman found pushing a baby stroller containing $6,000 in stolen quarters in September was sentenced to a year in jail, three years probation and substance abuse counseling, according to the Kern County District Attorney's office.
The woman, Darrin Fritz, was seen struggling to push a stroller in east Bakersfield and police stopped to check on her. No baby was in the stroller just the quarters and some other items, police said. An investigation led officers to a residence at the 3900 block of Dalehurst Drive that Fritz had just burglarized.
