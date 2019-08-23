A woman's body that was found in a canal in central Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Sarah Anne Meyers, 43, of Bakersfield was found in the canal near Q Street and California Avenue. At about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the Bakersfield Police Department, as well as the Bakersfield and Kern County fire departments, responded to the area to retrieve the body.
The cause and manner of Meyers' death is still under investigation. Details regarding her death will be released by the coroner at a later time.
