A woman accused of drowning her daughter’s newborn baby in 2018 was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday in Kern County Superior Court.
Beant Dhillon was also found guilty of assault on a child under 8 years old causing death and willful cruelty to a child, according to a spokesperson from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
She faces life in prison as a result of the convictions. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21.
“The infant in this case died within moments of entering this world, and suffered cruelty and murder at the hands of his own grandmother,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a written statement. “Deputy DA John Allen’s work in the case is exemplary of the District Attorney’s responsibility to be a voice for victims who are never given the chance to speak for themselves.”
The infant died in November 2018 at a southwest Bakersfield residence.
According to court documents, a 15-year-old girl gave birth to the baby in a bathroom of the home. Shortly afterward, her 23-year-old male cousin took the baby and gave it to the teenager’s mother, Dhillon, who drowned the baby and buried the baby in a flower bed, according to court documents.
Dhillon’s husband, Jagsir Singh, was also arrested by police on suspicion of being an accessory and willful cruelty to a child. He died in an apparent suicide on March 7, 2019.
The man accused of being involved in the incident, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, was in the country illegally, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He reportedly cut his GPS-monitoring device Feb. 27 and remains at large.