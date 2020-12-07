The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim of a suspected homicide last weekend in northwest Bakersfield.
Jane Hartnett Gardner, 58, was found dead in the 7700 block of Vaquero Avenue on Sunday at 4:51 a.m.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers learned the occupants of the residence might need medical aid, but nobody answered the door. Officers forcibly entered to check the welfare of the occupants and found a dead woman who appeared to be a homicide victim, BPD reported.
A man was detained and later taken to a hospital for injuries he sustained before contact with officers, BPD said in its news release.
Police said the investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.