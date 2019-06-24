A woman found dead in a Costco parking lot June 16 has been identified by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Crystal Lynn Pearigen, 36, was found at the 3800 block of Rosedale Highway with multiple traumatic injuries.
The cause of death was described as multiple injuries. It is unclear whether an alleged dog attack had anything to do with Pearigen's death. Pearigen was initially described as a transient by the Bakersfield Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the department at 327-7111.
