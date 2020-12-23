A 38-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead in the backyard of an Oildale residence on Monday morning.
According to the Kern County coroner’s officer, Tracy Kinser was found at 8:21 a.m.
Kern County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a woman who was unresponsive in a backyard in the 300 block of Roberts Lane. Fire and medical personnel also arrived on scene and the woman was pronounced dead, a Kern County Sheriff's Office news release stated.
KCSO is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.