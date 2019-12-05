A woman found dead near a canal behind a Burger King on Union Avenue on Nov. 10 died from a drug overdose, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Priscilla Jeanette Barrera-Smith, 49, died after ingesting a combination of anti-depressants and antihistamines, according to a news release. The death is considered accidental.
A Woman found dead behind a Burger King, the news story reads. How pitiful the newsworthiness of the person’s death reduced to gender identification and the identity of the commercially successful burger chain behind whose zoning boundary her boundary was found.
