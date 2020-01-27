A Bakersfield woman filed a claim against Kern County over increases in homelessness around her residence.
The woman, Lynda Boudreaux, says construction associated with the Centennial Corridor has drastically expanded the number of homeless individuals around her Stockdale Highway condominium.
Although the construction appears to be taking place on a county island across from Boudreaux’s condo, the county denied her claim, saying they were not involved in the TRIP projects. Boudreaux said she plans to take her claim to the city of Bakersfield.
“As soon as those piles of dirt went up, the homeless population moved in,” Boudreaux said. “It’s incredible and I’ve had enough. They’re fighting. They’re starting fires.”
She said she first moved into her unit in 1997 and had loved living in the neighborhood until the city cleared out homes and businesses in anticipation of connecting Highway 58 to Interstate 5 as part of the Centennial Corridor, just one aspect of the $1.4 billion Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Boudreaux’s condo is about two blocks away from the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Stine Road, where the construction of a bridge will close the area to traffic for three years.
She says homeless individuals live in the construction zones, and have exhibited alarming behavior to her and her foster children.
“I’ve had a bedroom window broken, screens repeatedly removed from windows, my garage door was pride open subsequently breaking it, I’ve personally encountered them bathing from the water spout attached to my unit,” she wrote in her claim to the county. “Myself and another home owner both own Ring doorbells and we have captured an incident (where) a homeless gentleman defecated behind some bushes directly in front of another unit.”
She said she does not have a specific dollar amount in mind, but hopes the city fixes the situation soon.
“I’ll be 55 this summer. I’ll be considering retiring early, and who is going to buy my home when there’s a bum camp out back,” Boudreaux said.
Homelessness has been the subject of increased attention over the last two years as its prevalence becomes more noticeable. Many businesses and homeowners have complained of increased vandalism and trash pileups related to the homeless.
Both the city and county have begun constructing homeless shelters to help get people off the streets. The county’s shelter is anticipated to open in mid-February, while the city’s will not open until at least the fall.
(4) comments
She is going to be brought down by those without her will power.
Good for you, Lynda; you go Girl!
At a minimum, tax-paying residents have a right to expect that city officials will abate public nuisances and ensure that the basic health and safety of its citizens are protected.
Good for her!
Do you hope she gets an injunction permitting the homeless to move to Southwest (upscale) neighborhoods, or what is your solution as to where these most destitute human beings should go?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.