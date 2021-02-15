An unidentified woman died Friday after the vehicle she was driving went off the road and overturned northwest of Wasco, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.
A CHP news release said the agency's Bakersfield office responded to the scene near Blankenship and Leonard avenues after receiving a call at 7:45 p.m. Friday about an accident in the area.
An investigation determined the Hispanic woman's 2006 Toyota Scion was traveling west on Blankenship in the rural area when the vehicle passed Leonard and went onto the dirt driveway of a private farm property, the release stated.
It said the vehicle continued several hundred feet onto the property, went over a dirt berm and overturned at least once before coming to rest on its roof in a field.
The woman was not wearing a seat belt and she suffered fatal injuries during the accident, the CHP reported, adding Kern County Fire Department also responded to the scene.