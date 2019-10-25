A woman has died after the car she was in collided with a tractor trailer.
At about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Bakersfield Police officers went to Highway 178 and Rancheria Road for reports of a traffic collision. Officers found a green BMW and a tractor trailer were involved in the crash, BPD said in a news release.
BPD officers learned the BMW was driving west on Highway 178 at a high rate of speed when it struck the tractor trailer, which was merging onto Highway 178 from Rancheria Road, the news release said.
A woman who was a passenger in the BMW was found inside the car suffering from major injuries and ldied at the scene, BPD said. The man driving the BMW was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The man driving the tractor trailer didn't suffer any injuries, BPD said.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, BPD said.
The identity of the deceased woman will be released pending identification by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
BPD asks that anyone with information about the collision call 327-7111.
