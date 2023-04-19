 Skip to main content
Woman dies in southwest Bakersfield head-on collision

A driver died Tuesday evening after another motorist crossed into her lanes and struck her car in southwest Bakersfield, the police reported.

Officers went to the 10700 block of Campus Park Drive at 5:44 p.m. and found a deceased woman, and two men in another car who suffered moderate injuries, a news release said.

