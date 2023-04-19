Woman dies in southwest Bakersfield head-on collision

A driver died Tuesday evening after another motorist crossed into her lanes and struck her car in southwest Bakersfield, the police reported.
Officers went to the 10700 block of Campus Park Drive at 5:44 p.m. and found a deceased woman, and two men in another car who suffered moderate injuries, a news release said.
Police said a man was driving east on Campus Park Drive when he crossed into westbound lanes and struck the woman’s car head-on. Speed may have factored into the collision, police wrote.
It’s unknown if intoxication by drugs or alcohol led to the collision.
Anyone who may have more information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.