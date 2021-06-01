Woman dies in crash Taft, driver arrest on suspicion of DUI

A woman was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash Sunday evening in Taft and the driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Taft police.
The Kern County Coroner's office identified Gregoria Juarez Pachuca, 50, of Pasadena as the woman who died in the crash on Highway 33 between Cadet Road and Hovey Hills Road.
Sgt. Corey Beilby of the Taft Police Department said police were dispatched to the scene of the crash at 5:17 p.m. Their investigation found that a blue Ford Mustang traveling south left the highway for unknown reasons and rolled multiple times.
Pachuca, who was sitting in the backseat, was ejected and died of her injuries at the scene. The driver, Ana Patricia Garcia-Silva, 25, of Pasadena, and one man in the front seat had minor injuries.
Garcia-Silva was arrested and booked at the Kern Central Receiving Facility, Beilby said. She is facing charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence while intoxicated and driving without a license.