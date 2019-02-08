A woman died after a house fire in Bakersfield late Thursday, according to the Kern County Fire Department
The fire department responded to 911 calls at the 10000 block of Cave Avenue just before midnight, according to the report.
Upon arriving, firefighters were told by bystanders that a woman was still inside.
Firefighters conducted a search to locate the woman but during their rescue efforts the woman was found deceased, according to the fire department.
Four minors living in the house were able to evacuate and suffered minor to moderate injuries. They were transported and treated at a local hospital, according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to fire department.
