All Southbound Highway 99 lanes near Olive Drive are closed as of 3 p.m. Sunday after California highway Patrol reported that woman jumped off a bridge on Sunday at about 11:30 a.m.
The woman, who is described as being white and in her 60s or 70s, died from her injuries from the fall. The coroner's office is currently investigating the scene.
Traffic on Southbound Highway 99 in the area is being diverted to Norris Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.