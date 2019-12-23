Darcus Ann Greco, 65, died from smoke inhalation from an Oct. 12 fire in her home, according to an investigation by the Kern County coroner's office.
Greco was found deceased inside the home in the 1200 block of South Union Avenue on the day of the fire, a news release said.
A postmortem examination found Greco died from smoke inhalation, with contributing factors of methamphetamine intoxication and cardiovascular disease.
