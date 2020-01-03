Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez, 19, of Delano, was shot and killed Thursday at Cesar Chavez Park in Delano, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
A male victim had minor injuries from a gunshot wound, the Delano Police Department said on Facebook.
The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m.
Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene.
